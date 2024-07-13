Chihuahuas Taken Down by OKC, 6-4

The El Paso Chihuahuas lost to Oklahoma City Baseball Club 6-4 Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have dropped two consecutive games after winning the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas' four runs came on a two-run home run by Matthew Batten and RBI singles by Clay Dungan and José Azocar. It was Batten's fourth home run of the season and his first since June 11 at Albuquerque. Dungan went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. El Paso relievers Glenn Otto and Alek Jacob both pitched scoreless outings Friday.

Oklahoma City's bullpen retired the final 10 Chihuahuas batters in order. Oklahoma City stole seven bases to set a new season high.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Baseball Club 6 Final Score (07/12/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (8-8), Oklahoma City (6-10)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (3-9, 7.42) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Clayton Kershaw (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

