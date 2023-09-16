Rainiers Outlast Dodgers In Penultimate Road Game

Oklahoma City, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (74-69) won a rare slugfest in the eastern reaches of the PCL on Saturday, outlasting the league-leading Oklahoma City Dodgers (87-54) by an 11-10 final. In the fifth and sixth innings, Taylor Trammell (2-run, centerfield) and Robbie Tenerowicz (solo, left field) each cranked home runs measured over 400 feet. The Rainiers clinched a season-series victory over the Triple-A Dodgers (8-6), with one game remaining Sunday.

Trammell enjoyed his second four-RBI game this season, including his two-run double gapped to left-center in the third. Tenerowicz (RBI single) and Riley Unroe (double, RBI single) joined Trammell with multiple knocks for Tacoma; Pedro Severino, Zach DeLoach and Cooper Hummel also contributed RBI base hits for the Rainiers. Tenerowicz added a third RBI on a sac fly during Tacoma's five-run seventh. Hummel has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games.

For OKC, PCL MVP candidate Michael Busch (2 H, double, RBI, 2 R), Jonny Deluca (2 H, RBI, 2 R), Jorbit Vivas (2 H, double, 3 RBI, 2 R) and Oscar Mercado (2 H, 2 RBI, R) were the biggest offensive contributors; the clubs were even in the hit column, 10-10.

RHP Riley O'Brien entered to secure the final two outs in a nervous ninth, stranding a runner for his 14th save, and his 10th save since July 5. A strikeout ended it, and O'Brien has struck out 40 batters over his last 24.0 IP (since 7/5).

The weeklong series will conclude on Sunday- Tacoma's final road game this regular season will begin with a 12:05 PT/2:05 CT first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Lefties Logan Allen and Robbie Erlin comprise the probable starting pitching matchup.

