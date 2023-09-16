Micheladas de Reno Searches for the Big Frame to No Avail in 6-4 Loss to Salt Lake

September 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







(RNO) LHP Blake Walston (10-6, 4.67 ERA) vs. (SL) RHP Carson Fulmer (0-1, 4.34 ERA)

Reno, NV - Micheladas de Reno (37-30, 81-61) couldn't capitalize enough on scoring opportunities in a 6-4 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (29-38, 66-75) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Blaze Alexander lined home two with a single in the bottom half. The Aces had outscored the Bees 13-4 over their last two wins but couldn't match that production in game four. Alexander, who entered with a .412 on base percentage in September, reached three times on three hits.

Micheladas de Reno went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, failing to find that one impactful inning. Salt Lake's Jo Adell, on Major League Rehab, put a stamp on the game with a single, double, and homer. The Aces pushed late with an RBI single from Pavin Smith and a sacrifice fly from Phillip Evans.

The Aces and Bees continue their series Saturday evening at 4:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

- Blaze Alexander: 3-for-5, 2 RBI

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, RBI, BB

