Isotopes Fall Short in El Paso, 5-3

September 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - The Albuquerque Isotopes saw a modest three-game win streak come to an end Friday night, as El Paso earned their first victory of the series by a final score of 5-3 at Southwest University Park.

Albuquerque had a chance for dramatics in the ninth. Trailing 5-2, Willie MacIver led off with a walk before Daniel Cope singled. Hunter Stovall then hit a blooper that dropped down the right-field line, but pinch-runner Julio Carreras waited to make sure the ball would not be caught, leading to him being thrown out on what turned into a force out at second base. The next two batters were retired on a sacrifice fly and strikeout, respectively, as the Chihuahuas held on.

First place Las Vegas was defeated in their game at Round Rock, so Albuquerque's elimination number drops to five with eight contests remaining in the season.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque dropped to 8-15 in games decided by two runs, including 5-5 on the road. The decisive margin has been three or fewer in all four contests of this series.

- The Isotopes lost a game at Southwest University Park in the month of September for the first time in club history, dropping to 7-1.

- Albuquerque plated their fewest runs in a ballgame against El Paso since Sept. 27, 2022, when the Chihuahuas earned a 10-2 triumph in New Mexico.

- The Isotopes are now 1-37 when being held to three or fewer runs in a game this year. The only victory came in a 2-0 thriller at Sacramento on Aug. 31.

- El Paso finished with three triples, the first time Albuquerque allowed a trio of three-baggers in a contest since Aug. 20, 2021 at Las Vegas.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff walked two or fewer batters for the 19th time this season, and it was the 15th instance of issuing exactly a pair of free passes.

- El Paso's four-run fourth inning marked the 74th instance of the Isotopes surrendering four or more tallies in a frame and first since last Sunday vs. Reno (four in the seventh).

- Cope continued his mastery of Chihuahuas pitching by going 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double. In nine contests against El Paso (all in West Texas), Cope is 15-for-35 with six two-baggers, two homers and 11 RBI. Five of his nine multi-hit games for the season have come against El Paso.

- Jimmy Herron brought home a run with a two-out double in the seventh. Herron has reached base in 53 of his last 57 games, slashing .346/.464/.571 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine homers, 43 RBI, 42 walks and 24 stolen bases in 26 attempts during the stretch.

- Stovall was 2-for-4 with a double, his 29th multi-hit game of the year and fourth in September.

- Aaron Schunk struck out three times in each of the last two contests. Overall, he has 10 games with three or more punchouts this season, including back-to-back golden sombreros at Round Rock on April 29-30.

- Jonathan Morales grounded into two double plays in a game for the second time in four nights (Tuesday at El Paso). Overall, he has suffered the fate five times in his professional career.

- Riley Pint worked two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He has not permitted an earned run in his last eight outings dating back to Aug. 17 vs. El Paso, with just one hit allowed during the stretch (10.0 IP).

- Dugan Darnell was reinstated from the Injured List and made his first appearance since Aug. 29 at Sacramento. Darnell allowed a hit but struck out three batters in a scoreless sixth, giving him seven consecutive outings without surrendering a run, spanning 11.0 IP.

- Daniel Johnson started the home first with a long ball, the sixth leadoff homer allowed by Isotopes pitching this season. Four of them have come against El Paso: Fernando Tatis Jr. on back-to-back days April 15-16, Matt Batten in Albuquerque on June 28 and Johnson tonight.

- Despite the loss, Albuquerque has taken at least three of the first four contests in a series for the sixth time in 2023 (at El Paso and OKC twice, vs. El Paso, vs. Tacoma).

On Deck: The Isotopes will look to find the victory column again Saturday when right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann takes the mound. Glen Otto, recently claimed off waivers from the Rangers, is slated to start for El Paso. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm MT.

