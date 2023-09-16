Three Homers Fuel Chupacabras to Win Over Reyes de Plata

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Chupacabras (39-28 | 83-58) belted three home runs against the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (40-27 | 74-67) on Friday Night at Dell Diamond and won by a final score of 7-3 in game four of the series. Round Rock pulled within 1.0 game of Las Vegas in the second-half Pacific Coast League standings.

Chupacabras reliever RHP Kyle Cody (5-4, 5.47) earned the win after throwing 2.0 hitless innings and issuing one walk. Reyes de Plata reliever RHP Chase Supak (2-1, 5.59) recorded a blown-save loss after giving up five runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Round Rock RHP Matt Bush secured the save after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings that saw one hit and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Chupacabras DH Blaine Crim crushed a home run to left field to lead off the second inning, giving Round Rock an early 1-0 lead.

The Reyes de Plata took the lead in the third inning after a double, hit batter and fielder's choice had two runners on for RF Cody Thomas, who smacked a three-run home run to put the visitors in front, 3-1.

Crim launched a game-tying home run, his second homer of the night, in the sixth inning to score 1B Justin Foscue, who had hit a leadoff double.

In the seventh inning, Round Rock took a 6-3 lead after putting a three spot on the board. 3B Dio Arias led off the inning with a walk and a one-out single from C Matt Whatley had the pair on for Foscue, who joined the home run party with a three-run blast of his own.

Round Rock extended their lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning when Whatley laced a two-out single down the middle to score LF Dustin Harris, who had been hit by a pitch then found third on a single from Arias.

Las Vegas stranded a one-out single in the ninth inning after Round Rock RHP Matt Bush retired the final two Aviators batters and the 7-3 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock DH Blaine Crim mashed his 19th and 20th home runs of the season in the second and sixth inning, respectively, on Friday. Crim's 20 home runs are the third-most among Chupacabras batters, trailing OF Sandro Fabian (21) and INF Davis Wendzel (27). Friday marked Crim's second multi-homer game this season and he joins OF J.P. Martinez as both have recorded mutli-home run games this series.

Chupacabras 1B Justin Foscue launched a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, his 16th home run of the season. Four of his 16 jacks have been go-ahead homers.

After picking up three wins against El Paso from June 16-18 as the Chupacabras De Round Rock, Round Rock is undefeated as the Chupacabras.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas are scheduled to play in game five of the series at Dell Diamond on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. An Express pitcher to be announced will take the mound against Aviators RHP Zack Godley (4-2, 4.98).

