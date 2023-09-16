Dodgers Down Rainiers, 6-2

The Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 6-2, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as they secured their 87th win and set a new Bricktown-era team record for wins in a season. The Dodgers (37-30/87-53) shut out Tacoma for eight innings as they built a 6-0 lead. Oklahoma City took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Michael Busch hit a RBI double down the right field line with two outs. The Dodgers then scored five runs on six hits in the eighth inning. With one out and Busch on first base, Jonny DeLuca hit a RBI double off the wall in right-center field that allowed Busch to score for a 2-0 lead. Ryan Ward followed with a RBI single into right field. Hunter Feduccia later connected on a two-run single before Justin Yurchak added a two-out RBI single for a 6-0 advantage. Tacoma (36-31/73-69) ended the shutout in the ninth inning with a two-run home run by Taylor Trammell to make the score, 6-2.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 87-53 overall, setting a new Bricktown-era (since 1998) team record for wins in a season in their 140th game of 2023. The previous Bricktown-era team record was held by the 2015 Dodgers who finished the season 86-58. Going back further, the 87 wins are the third-most in Oklahoma City's Triple-A history and most by any team since 1965 when the Oklahoma City 89ers went 91-54.

-The Dodgers have now won back-to-back games, five of the last six games, seven of the last nine games, nine of the last 12 games and 11 of the last 15 games...Oklahoma City also leads the six-game series against Tacoma, 3-1.

-Six Oklahoma City pitchers combined to hold Tacoma scoreless through eight innings and to two runs overall. Jake Reed (3-1) was credited with the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings...The Dodgers have held the Rainiers to two runs in back-to-back games and have held opponents to two runs or less nine times in the last 17 games.

-The Dodgers scored five runs in the eighth inning for their highest scoring inning since Aug. 30 against Round Rock when they scored six runs in the sixth inning of a 6-3 home win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have scored five or more runs in an inning 24 times this season.

-Eight Dodgers recorded a hit with Michael Busch (2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored), Jonny DeLuca (2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI, walk and run scored) and Bryson Brigman (2-for-4 with a triple and run scored) finishing with multi-hit games...The Dodgers have outhit the Rainiers, 41-27, through the first four games of the series.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Rainiers continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City, and in addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! includes Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment and live performances. Fans are encouraged to help "Pack the Park Blue" for prostate cancer awareness with OU Health. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 750 fans will receive a stress ball giveaway.

