Smith Drives In Three, Aces Hold Off Bees For 6-4 Victory

September 16, 2023







Reno, NV - Pavin Smith homered and drove in three in a 6-4 Reno Aces (38-30, 82-61) victory over the Salt Lake Bees (29-39, 66-76) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Smith smashed his 6th homer of the year in the bottom of the first, quickly giving Reno a 1-0 advantage. Salt Lake struck back with three runs in the top of the fourth before another Aces onslaught in the bottom of the frame. Adrian Del Castillo doubled home two, Sergio Alcántara drove in a run, and Smith knocked in another as part of a five run inning.

The Aces' bullpen was reliable once again in the win. Stephen Nogosek, Kyle Backhus, Austin Pope, and Justin Martínez combined for 3 1/3 one run innings with three strikeouts and only one walk. Reno's arm barn has been a huge strength for the club as it tries to make a postseason push.

Smith, Blaze Alexander, and Alcántara each tallied multi-hit games. Alcántara tripled for the first time in an Aces uniform while Alexander reached three times with two hits and a walk. The Aces and Bees conclude their six-game set Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. The BLC Nine is going for the series win.

Aces Notables:

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-3, BB

- Sergio Alcántara: 2-for-4, 3B, RBI

The Aces complete their 75-game home schedule Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT. Following this series, Reno will conclude its schedule with a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

