Isotopes Topple Chihuahuas, 6-4

September 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 Saturday to win for the fourth time in the first five games of the series. The Isotopes are now three games out of first place with seven games remaining in the season.

El Paso left fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the loss. Evan Mendoza also had two hits and an RBI for the Chihuahuas. Relievers Jake Sanchez and Sean Poppen both pitched scoreless outings for El Paso.

Chihuahuas right fielder Tirso Ornelas reached base twice on Saturday and now has a .403 on-base percentage in 14 September games. The Chihuahuas are 37-37 in home games with one home game remaining.

Team Records: Albuquerque (37-31, 64-79), El Paso (29-39, 61-82)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (0-1, 6.38) vs. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (2-2, 6.44). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

