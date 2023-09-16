Salt Lake Evens Series with 6-4 Victory

The Salt Lake Bees evened up their series with Reno at two wins apiece with a 6-4 victory over the Aces on Friday night. The Bees grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Michael Stefanic walked to open the game and scored on Jo Adell's two-run homer in the first plate appearance of his injury rehab assignment from the Angels. After Reno scored twice in the bottom of the first, Salt Lake took the lead for good with three runs in the 3rd. With one out, Adell singled, Trey Cabbage walked, and Kevin Padlo reached on an infield hit to load the bases. Livan Soto drove in the go-ahead run with a ground out, and Jack Lopez followed with a two-run double.

Reno scored one run in the seventh and one in the ninth, but Reyes Moronta retired the final two batters to record his sixth save of the season. Salt Lake starter Robinson Pina (1-1) earned his first career win at the Triple-A level as he went five innings and allowed just two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Lopez led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Adell added three hits and two RBI. With two walks, Michael Stefanic extended his on-base streak to 33 games but had his hitting streak end at fourteen games.

