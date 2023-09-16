El Paso Earns 5-3 Win Over Albuquerque

The El Paso Chihuahuas ended their five-game losing streak Friday night with a 5-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Isotopes had won the first three games of the series.

El Paso center fielder Daniel Johnson led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right field. It was the first time a Chihuahuas batter led off a first inning with a home run since Matthew Batten on June 28 in Albuquerque. Johnson has homered in back-to-back games and has hit four homers in September.

The Chihuahuas hit three triples to set a new season high for triples in a game. Chihuahuas starter Jose Espada allowed one run in 3.2 innings and has allowed only one run in 6.2 innings in his two starts this season. El Paso pitcher Jay Groome and Albuquerque pitcher Chance Adams were both ejected between the bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth innings.

Team Records: Albuquerque (36-31, 63-79), El Paso (29-38, 61-81)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (3-5, 6.78) vs. El Paso RHP Glenn Otto (0-1, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

