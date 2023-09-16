Dodgers Edged by Rainiers

September 16, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers put together a late rally and scored three runs in the ninth inning, but were unable to complete a comeback in an 11-10 loss against the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers had a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning before the Rainiers scored eight straight runs, including five runs in the seventh inning, to take an 11-6 lead. The Dodgers (37-31/87-54) built a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single by Jorbit Vivas and two-run single by Óscar Mercado. Tacoma (37-31/74-69) tied the score, 3-3, in the fourth inning before the Dodgers added three more runs in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk, sacrifice fly and fielder's choice. A two-run homer by Tacoma's Taylor Trammell and solo homer by Tacoma's Robbie Tenerowicz tied the score, 6-6, in the sixth inning. The Rainiers added five more runs on five hits in the seventh inning to take an 11-6 lead. The Dodgers then closed the game with four straight runs, including one in the seventh inning on a fielding error and three in the ninth inning on a two-run double by Vivas and a RBI single by Jake Marisnick.

Of Note:

-The loss was just OKC's second in the last seven games and third in the last 10 games...OKC now leads the six-game series, 3-2.

-Saturday was the fifth time in the last six games between the teams that a game was decided by one or two runs and Saturday was the Dodgers' third one-run game in their last seven games overall...The Dodgers are now 23-17 in one-run games this season.

-The Rainiers scored 11 runs Saturday night after the Dodgers had held them to a combined four runs over the previous two games. The 11 runs were the most allowed by the Dodgers since a 12-9 loss in Tacoma Aug. 8 and the most runs allowed by OKC in a home game since a 12-6 loss against El Paso July 20.

-The Dodgers' offense finished with double-digit runs for the first time since a 14-0 victory against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Aug. 27...Saturday was the third time this season the Dodgers scored 10 runs and lost, joining an 11-10 loss in 10 innings July 19 against El Paso in OKC and a 13-10 loss in Albuquerque April 18.

-Jorbit Vivas went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. The three RBI were his most since joining the Dodgers in late August and his most in a game overall since Aug. 3 with Double-A Tulsa in Wichita...Vivas has hit safely in three straight games, going 5-for-13.

-Michael Busch went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 6-for-13...Jonny DeLuca went 2-for-3 with a RBI, walk and two runs scored...Óscar Mercado went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 1-for-5 with a RBI and played nine innings in left field. Over his three appearances with OKC during this series, Marisnick is 3-for-10 with two doubles and two RBI. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

-John Rooney pitched the final 2.1 innings for OKC and did not allow a hit or run with three strikeouts. Over six September games (one start), Rooney is 2-0 and owns a 0.00 ERA with eight strikeouts over 12.1 innings.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Rainiers wrap up their six-game series as well as their season series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the Dodgers' final regular-season home game of the season. The Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City, and in addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! includes Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment and live performances. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.