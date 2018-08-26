Rainiers Drop Penultimate Home Game To Chihuahuas, 5-4

August 26, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





TACOMA, Wash. - One run in the top of the ninth inning sunk the Tacoma Rainiers (64-67) in a 5-4 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (78-53) in the penultimate home game of the season at Cheney Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Left fielder Cameron Perkins (2x4, 2 R, HR, RBI) and right fielder Andrew Aplin (2x3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB) both collected multiple hits and one home run each to lead the Rainiers on offense. Designated hitter David Freitas (0x2, 2 BB) also reached base multiple times.

Tacoma starter Ross Detwiler turned in six innings of work on Sunday afternoon, allowing four runs on seven hits while issuing no walks and striking out one. He tossed 82 pitches (54 strikes), and did not factor into the decision.

Mike Morin (1.0 IP) and James Pazos (1.0 IP) both followed Detwiler out of the Tacoma bullpen and worked a pair of scoreless relief outings. Ryan Cook (0-2) worked the top of the ninth, allowing the winning run to score and taking the loss.

Tacoma wraps up their 2018 home schedule against El Paso on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Rainiers right-hander Christian Bergman (8-9, 5.15) will take the mound to start opposite Chihuahuas lefty Logan Allen (3-0, 1.06).

