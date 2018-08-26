Bullpen comes through for River Cats in series finale

August 26, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - In a bullpen game for the Sacramento River Cats (52-80), three arms combined for the bulk of the work en route to a 5-1 win over the Las Vegas 51s (64-68).

Left-hander Josh Osich struck out five in two and two-thirds innings while allowing one earned run, followed by scoreless appearances from righties Jose Valdez and Roberto Gomez. Submariner Tyler Rogers capped things off with a perfect 10-pitch ninth inning.

Second baseman Kelby Tomlinson tallied three hits including a double, while catcher Ronnie Freeman's two-run single was the big knock in Sacramento's four-run first inning.

River Cats right-hander Casey Kelly (10-9, 4.78) returns from San Francisco where he appeared in four games (two starts) to make his team-leading 24th start in Triple-A this season. The 51s will counter with right-hander Scott Copeland (2-2, 3.41). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.

Additional Notes

- Peter Bourjos's triple pushed him into a tie for the team lead with four three-baggers, also held by Steven Duggar and Chase d'Arnaud.

- Sunday win breaks a streak of three consecutive games between the River Cats and 51s where one team shut out the other. Sacramento tossed back-to-back shutouts against Las Vegas on May 29 and August 24 before Vegas returned the favor, blanking the River Cats in last night's game.

