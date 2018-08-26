Dodgers Take Series Lead with 3-1 Victory Sunday

Oklahoma City - Kyle Farmer hit a two-run home run and Alex Verdugo later scored on an error as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 3-1, Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the series between the top two teams in the American Northern Division. OKC's first-place lead in the division standings grew to 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Sky Sox with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through six innings before the Dodgers' offense broke through.

Donovan Solano led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double and advanced to third base on a groundout by Verdugo.

Farmer came up to bat next and sent a home run out to left-center field that landed in the Oklahoma City bullpen for a 2-0 Dodgers lead. The homer was Farmer's seventh of the season.

The Sky Sox (68-61) cut the Oklahoma City lead in half in the eighth inning with two outs when Tyrone Taylor hit a RBI single into left field - the third single of the inning for the Sky Sox - to make the score, 2-1.

The Dodgers (70-60) added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Verdugo led off with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Later with one out and Edwin RÃ-os at the plate, RÃ-os swung through a pitch and lost the grip on his bat, sending it into the stands along the first-base line. Verdugo stole third base on the swinging strike and a throw from Colorado Springs catcher Jett Bandy toward third base ended up going into left field, allowing Verdugo to score and put the Dodgers in front, 3-1.

Verdugo finished with a game-high three hits and Solano also finished with a multi-hit game, including a double.

Dodgers starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein (1-5) picked up his first win of the season with the Dodgers, pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. After Stetson Allie, rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Josh Fields and Josh Sborz combined to allow one run and two hits over two innings, Brian Schlitter closed out the game for Oklahoma City for his 20th save of the season.

Colorado Springs starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson (3-5) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs and seven hits over six innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded five strikeouts.

The Dodgers play their final home game of the regular season and wrap up their four-game series against Colorado Springs at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

