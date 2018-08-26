Nashville Betters Memphis, 7-3

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The division-champion Memphis Redbirds (79-53) gave up three-spots in the fifth and seventh innings and dropped a 7-3 contest to the Nashville Sounds (Athletics) Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds were playing as the "Memphis Música" for the third and final time this season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," which is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Alex Mejia was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, and Edmundo Sosa also had two hits in the game, which was Memphis' first after clinching its second-straight division championship last night.

Daniel Poncedeleon returned from St. Louis and allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings in a start, and he struck out seven.

Memphis tied the game with a run in the fourth, after Nashville opened the scoring in the top of the first off Poncedeleon, but the Sounds crossed the plate three times in both the fifth and seventh innings to secure the win.

Randy Arozarena stole his 15th base of the season in the ballgame.

All eight Redbirds hits in the game were singles.

The Redbirds have one more game against the Sounds tomorrow night at 6:35, before the regular season finishes with seven games on the road at Round Rock and Nashville. Redbirds playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs. The Redbirds will open their home playoff slate on Friday, Sept. 7, which is Game 3 of the first round.

