'Cakes Rally Falls Short in Texas

ROUND ROCK, TX - Scott Heineman slugged a pair of solo home runs and the Round Rock Express held off a late Baby Cakes rally in a 3-2 Express victory

Heineman drilled a solo home run in the first inning and followed with another in the fourth inning to give the Express a 2-0 lead.

Chris Rowley earned the win for Round Rock pitching six strong innings allowing one on two hits.

Lewis Brinson drilled an RBI triple in the sixth for the Baby Cakes and Cristhian Adames drove in another run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 3-2. The 'Cakes offense stranded eight in the game and finished one for fifteen with runners in scoring position.

The 'Cakes rallied in the ninth but Reed Garrett shutdown the attack with his fifth save of the season.

UPCOMING- New Orleans and Round Rock will meet for the final game of the four game set on Monday at 7pm. New Orleans will start Jeff Brigham.

