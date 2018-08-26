'Cakes Rally Falls Short in Texas
August 26, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
ROUND ROCK, TX - Scott Heineman slugged a pair of solo home runs and the Round Rock Express held off a late Baby Cakes rally in a 3-2 Express victory
Heineman drilled a solo home run in the first inning and followed with another in the fourth inning to give the Express a 2-0 lead.
Chris Rowley earned the win for Round Rock pitching six strong innings allowing one on two hits.
Lewis Brinson drilled an RBI triple in the sixth for the Baby Cakes and Cristhian Adames drove in another run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 3-2. The 'Cakes offense stranded eight in the game and finished one for fifteen with runners in scoring position.
The 'Cakes rallied in the ninth but Reed Garrett shutdown the attack with his fifth save of the season.
UPCOMING- New Orleans and Round Rock will meet for the final game of the four game set on Monday at 7pm. New Orleans will start Jeff Brigham.
August 26, 2018
'Cakes 2
Express 3
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2018
- Chupacabras Outlast Baby Cakes 3-2 - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Take Series Lead with 3-1 Victory Sunday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 'Cakes Rally Falls Short in Texas - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- NEWS 2018 Isotopes Players' Choice Awards Unveiled - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Match Team Record for Most Wins - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Kris Bryant Expected to Play at Werner Park Monday - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Smash Cubs 7-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rainiers Drop Penultimate Home Game To Chihuahuas, 5-4 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bullpen comes through for River Cats in series finale - Sacramento River Cats
- Nashville Betters Memphis, 7-3 - Memphis Redbirds
- Balanced Offense Leads Sounds Past Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa's Bullpen Breaks Down in Loss to Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- 51s Host Final Seven Games in Cashman Field History (August 28 - September 3) - Las Vegas 51s
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 26, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (79-52) vs Nashville Sounds (68-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (68-63) at Memphis Redbirds (79-52) - Nashville Sounds
- Tucker's Improbable Walk-Off Homer Sends Fresno Back to the Postseason - Fresno Grizzlies
- El Paso Chihuahuas Clinch Division Championship - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sacramento offense flutters as Las Vegas evens series - Sacramento River Cats
- Law Drives Rainiers Past Chihuahuas, 8-5 - Tacoma Rainiers
- 'Cakes Frost Express, 8-7, in Extras - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.