RailCats' Five Errors Leads to 9-1 Loss

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) After a storm rolled through the area on Monday, the US Steel Yard was ready for the fifth game of a seven-game homestand. The RailCats won the opening game on Monday with an 8-6 win. Attempting to build off his last start against the Canaries, Tai Tiedemann faced off against John Swanda going for the DockHounds.

In the top of the second, the DockHounds loaded up the bases on Tiedemann and with Thomas Jones at the plate, Tiedemann spiked the ball as it rolled away from Cooper Edwards for the first run. Ryan Hernandez would double the lead the following inning with an automatic double for the second unearned run.

The fourth inning was a big one for Lake Country. Deivy Grullon doubled for Jones to score after reaching third on a throwing error. All-Star Josh Altmann added another on a sacrifice fly, and Curtis Terry capped it off with pushing a ball into left for two more runs. DockHounds led 6-0 after four.

The RailCats in the second, third, and fourth left men on base against Swanda, even left them full after a popout putout to Demetrius Sims. Gio Diaz singled and stole second to get into scoring position for Jackson Valera who smacked a single into left for Diaz to score the only run for Gary.

Lake Country tacked on a few more runs late in the game for the final to come out as 9-1. Halfway through the series the DockHounds and the RailCats are evened at one a piece and have one more night game in the series which is tomorrow at 6:45. Carlos Sanabria will start on the mound for the RailCats, with the 'Hounds matching up with Jon Duplantier. The matchup will be streamed on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.