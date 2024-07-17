Matulovich Spins Another Masterpiece

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, IA - Joey Matulovich and Joey Steele combined on a two-hit shutout as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-28) defeated the Sioux City Explorers 7-0 at Lewis & Clark Park Tuesday evening.

Matulovich (W, 7-2) went seven innings and surrendered just a third inning double while striking out five and walking a pair. He saw his earned run average fall to 2.31 on the season.

Steele - added to the active roster earlier in the day - pitched the final two frames and allowed one hit. He struck out two.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when left fielder Cadyn Schwabe scored on first baseman Roby Enríquez's sacrifice fly to right.

Winnipeg increased their lead to 4-0 in the sixth. First, Enríquez came in on designated hitter Max Murphy's triple to centre field. Murphy then scored on right fielder Miles Simington's single to left, before second baseman Keshawn Lynch brought Simington home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Simington drove in another in the seventh inning, plating Enríquez with a single to centre.

The Goldeyes crossed the plate two more times in the ninth, with a base hit by Murphy knocking in shortstop Ramón Bramasco, and another sacrifice fly - this one off the bat of third baseman Dayson Croes - brining Enríquez in to score.

Joey Murray (L, 3-4) started for Sioux City (26-31) and worked six innings. He gave up four runs - all earned - on six hits while fanning five and issuing three bases on balls.

Winnipeg announced two other transactions Tuesday. Outfielder Ryan Holgate was dealt to the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League in exchange for future considerations, and infielder Gio Brusa was removed from the Injured List and placed on the Inactive List, retroactive to June 17.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT when the Goldeyes will send left Travis Seabrooke (4-1, 3.13 ERA) to the mound. The Explorers will counter with southpaw Jaren Jackson (1-1, 1.97 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The team returns home Friday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Milkmen come to Blue Cross Park for Throwback Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a vintage pennant, the Goldeyes will wear special retro jerseys, and there will be postgame fireworks!

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

