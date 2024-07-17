Mechals Sets Season Highs in 5-1 Railroaders' Win

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Kade Mechals on the mound

Cleburne, TX - RHP Kade Mechals came out of the bullpen and dominated to pick up the 5-1 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday night at La Moderna Field.

Mechals set a season high in pitches and innings pitched with the great work he put together in relief for LHP Jacques Pucheu. With 64 pitches in four innings of work, Mechals allowed no runs on just three hits and struck out three Canarie batters.

In a tied game through six innings, the Railroaders opened it up with four runs in the following two innings. 3B Bret Boswell killed any Sioux Falls rally chances with a two-run shot in the eighth.

SS Shed Long was the heartbeat of the Cleburne offense going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

The first place Railroaders continue their three-game series with Sioux Falls on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:06 p.m.

