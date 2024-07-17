Led by John Swanda, DockHounds Win

Gary, Ind. - John Swanda became the winningest pitcher in Lake Country DockHounds with his seventh victory of the season in a 'Hounds blowout of the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

"It feels great," Swanda said. "I want to do what I need to help the team win, and allowing one run on a night where the offense was swinging it well was much needed for this squad."

Things weren't smooth sailing for Swanda in his second quality start of the season. Lake Country's right hander walked six and had to strand seven runners in scoring position.

Result-wise, it was his best start.

"I threw strikes when I needed to most," Swanda said. "I load the bases, but then I get the comebacker for a double play and a groundout to follow. That's what it's all about."

The offense responded to Swanda's navigation of jams by scoring early with unearned runs before a four-spot in the fourth. Lake Country's main catalyst was Blake Tiberi, who after reaching on an error in his second at-bat, singled and walked twice to score a pair of runs. His play Tuesday continues an excellent run marking six straight games reaching base multiple times following a rare slow stretch."

"I didn't press," Tiberi said. "It's a long season, and I trust my approach to lead to my success, so tonight is another step in the right direction."

Tiberi was not alone in having a stellar night at the plate. Five other DockHounds had multiple hits and Thomas Jones as well as Deivy Grulon both scored twice.

Jon Duplantier will look to follow his first start of three perfect innings in his second outing Wednesday night at 6:45 as the DockHounds aim to take control of the series.

