'Dogs Split Intense Doubleheader with Monarchs

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Saltdogs (21-40) went to extra innings twice with Kansas City (27-30) splitting the doubleheader by final scores of 4-1 and 3-2.

GAME 1

OF Alex Baeza posted a two-hit performance including a double and the game-winning three-run homer in the top of the 8th inning, his fifth home run of the season.

INF/C Luke Roskam reached four times including a hit by pitch, a walk, a single, and an intentional walk. He would score a run on Baeza's home run in extra innings.

RHP Karan Patel threw 5.0 shutout innings surrendering five hits, two walks, and struck out three batters.

Both teams went scoreless in the originally scheduled seven innings of play as game one went to extras. There Lincoln would open the scoring with an INF Spencer Henson RBI rouble scoring OF Aaron Takacs.

Moments later, Beaza's three-run shot made it a 4-0 lead for the 'Dogs and that would be all they needed as the Monarchs scored one time in the bottom half. Lincoln took game one by a final of 4-1.

GAME 2

RHP Cam Wynne made his first professional start of his career going 3.0 innings giving up one hit, no runs, one walk, and striking out one batter. It was his longest outing of 2024.

INF Dakota Conners recorded an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to extend the Lincoln lead to two in extra innings.

For the second straight game, the Saltdogs and the Monarchs went to extra innings tied at zero.

In the top of the eighth Baeza came in to score on a wild pitch to open the scoring. Moments later, Conners' bloop single down the left field line scored OF Justin Farmer extending the lead to two.

The Monarchs would even up the score in the bottom half and a walk-off single would end things in the tenth.

The series finale is scheduled for 6:35 on Thursday night from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.