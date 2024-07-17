Birds Fall in Battle of Division Leaders

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - Cleburne jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back en route to a 12-2 victory over the Canaries on Wednesday.

The Railroaders built a 3-0 advantage before the Birds got on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI base hit from Scott Combs. But Cleburne scored the next nine runs before surrendering a ninth inning RBI single to Mike Hart.

Hart finished with three hits while Josh Rehwaldt and Hunter Clanin each added two. The Birds are now 36-23 and will wrap up the series Thursday at 11am.

