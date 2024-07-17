RedHawks Bounce Back with Big Win Over Cougars

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Kolby Kiser in action

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Kolby Kiser in action(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - Every RedHawks starter had a hit Tuesday night as Fargo-Moorhead (36-24) raced to a 10-1 victory over the Kane County Cougars in front of 3,268 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Kolby Kiser's stellar outing - 5.0 innings pitched with only one run against and four strikeouts - put the RedHawks in position to succeed. Meanwhile, six runs in the first three innings put the home side ahead early - and for good.

Kona Quiggle and Evan Alexander each had multi-run hits, and the combination of Jake Dykhoff, Cade Torgerson and Nolan LaMere shut out the Cougars down the stretch.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue its four-game series with Kane County on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.