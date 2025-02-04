RedHawks to Play NDSU in Preseason Exhibition Game

American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - As the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks ramp up for the 2025 American Association regular season, Chris Coste and company won't have to look very far to find one of their preseason opponents.

The RedHawks will face off against North Dakota State University's baseball team in an exhibition game at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday, May 7, at 6 p.m.

"We are excited for the chance to play against NDSU and looking forward to welcoming the many Bison and RedHawks fans in our community," said RedHawks general manager Karl Hoium. "It will be a great opportunity for our players to put the finishing touches on their preseason preparations in front of a hometown crowd."

Two current RedHawks players, infielder Peter Brookshaw and pitcher Parker Harm, played collegiate baseball for the Bison.

NDSU is entering its fourth season under head coach Tyler Oakes in 2025 after finishing 20-30-1 overall and 14-12-1 in Summit League play last season.

The RedHawks are coming off a 53-47 season in 2024 and a trip to the American Association's West Division Championship Series. Fargo-Moorhead will look to make its fifth straight playoff appearance in 2025.

Tickets and further information will be released at a later date.

Fargo-Moorhead will open its 30th season of play on Friday, May 9, with the 2025 home opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

