Saltdogs Name Ray New Broadcast Voice

February 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Rich Ray has been named the new Broadcasting/Communications Director for the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Lincoln, Ray spent time in college, summer-league baseball as Director of Broadcasting/Media Relations with the Fremont Moo from 2022-2024, in the Independence League Baseball Association, in Fremont, Nebraska. Prior to his time with the Moo, Ray worked in commercial radio for 25 years, with positions at KHUB in Fremont, Nebraska, KJAM in Madison, South Dakota, and KTTT in Columbus, Nebraska. Ray is an award-winning sports broadcaster, receiving numerous recognitions from state and regional broadcast associations. He was named the Nebraska Sports Broadcaster of the Year in 2009 by the Nebraska Coaches Association. Ray was inducted into the Midland University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022, for his career-long broadcasting contributions. Ray has extensive media relations experience as well, as he served as Sports Information Director at Midland University, in Fremont, from 2006-2011.

Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz commented on Ray joining the staff. "I am thrilled to have someone with Rich's experience join our team as the voice of the Saltdogs, as I am confident our fans will enjoy his play-by-play commentary and be treated to a first-class broadcast for all 100 games in 2025 on KFOR 1240 AM/101.5FM."

A native of Blair, Nebraska, Ray received his bachelor's degree from Midland Lutheran College in 2010, with a major in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Coaching. Ray will broadcast all of the home and away Saltdogs games during the 2025 season. Once again, the broadcasts will air on KFOR 1240 AM/101.5FM, in Lincoln.

The twenty-fourth season of Lincoln Saltdogs Baseball will begin on Friday, May 9th, when Lincoln visits the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs welcome the Winnipeg Goldeyes. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

