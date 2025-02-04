Explorers Welcome Back O'Donnell

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the club has signed left-handed pitcher Brendan O'Donnell for the 2025 season. The return of O'Donnell brings the total of players signed for the 2025 season to 16.

Brendan O'Donnell returns to Sioux City after making his professional debut last season as a late July free-agent signee by the Explorers. He faced two batters on July 27 at Cleburne, working a scoreless third of an inning out of the X's pen. O'Donnell would go on to appear in a total of 10 games for Sioux City, including one start. He would work 14.1 innings, surrendering 14 earned runs on 25 hits while striking out 14. O'Donnell would post a 8.79 ERA with a record of 0-0. On August 20 and 22 he would record back-to-back scoreless outings as part of a five-game sweep for the X's over the Kansas City Monarchs.

O'Donnell joined the Explorers as a true rookie in 2024 after spending the early part of 2024 with the University of Houston. O'Donnell pitched at Houston for two seasons after transferring from Connecticut and also pitched in the New England Collegiate Baseball League for two summers.

In 2024 with the University of Houston, O'Donnell tied for the team lead in appearances, making 19 starts and striking out a season-high five batters in his final appearance on May 17 against #19 Oklahoma State. Through the season, he posted a 5.82 ERA over 17 innings pitched while striking out 21 batters.

The left-hander's first season with the Cougars came as a junior in 2023 when he led the team in appearances with 29, finishing with a 4-0 record. Through the year, he pitched 23.1 innings while accruing 31 strikeouts, including a five-strikeout, 2.1 inning shutout appearance in the AAC Tournament May 27.

Before his time at Houston, he pitched for the University of Connecticut Huskies and had a breakout year in 2022. That season, he pitched in 31 games, totaling 15 innings with a 3.00 ERA while striking out 19 batters. During his freshman campaign in 2021, he pitched in 10 games for the Huskies, striking out 15 batters in 12.1 innings while only walking six. He was the only freshman on the team to travel and pitch the first weekend of the season, and he earned an All-Academic team selection both his freshman and sophomore years.

Prior to college, the Hull, Massachusetts native attended Dexter Southfield High School and was ranked the number five left-handed pitcher in Massachusetts according to Perfect Game. He also received an offer to play collegiate hockey. His brother Ryan played Division III hockey while his other brother Jonathan played DIII baseball.

Players signed 2025:

LHP Brendan O'Donnell

C Jake Meyer

RHP Heitor Tokar

IF Luis Toribio

IF Abdiel Layer

OF Jose Layer

OF Austin Davis

OF Zac Vooletich

LHP Miguel Pozo

OF Emilio Corona

C/1B Kurtis Byrne

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison

The Explorers are set to open their 32nd season in the Siouxland on the road Thursday night, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. against the Kane County Cougars. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park Friday night, May 16 at 7:05 p.m., against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2025 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates. The official podcast of the Explorers can be found online and tune into the live show on Facebook Live during the offseason for more news and Explorers content.

