World Series Hero Christian Colón Named Monarchs Hitting Coordinator

February 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A World Series hero is returning to Kansas City as a coach with the Kansas City Monarchs.

Christian Colón, a World Series champion with the 2015 Kansas City Royals, has joined the Monarchs as their hitting coordinator and third-base coach, the four-time league champions announced Monday.

"I can't wait to see everybody at the ballpark," Colón said. "I'm going to give you my all. Whatever our players need to get better, and to get to the next step of their career."

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on May 9 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Tickets are on sale now.

Colón brings six years of MLB experience to the Monarchs' dugout. That includes an integral role in the Royals' 2014 and 2015 postseason runs, including the game-winning hit in Game 5 of the 2015 Fall Classic.

"During those runs, in '14, '15, it was really cool to see how the players embraced the fans, and the fans embraced the players," Colón said. "It was a great connection, and I'm excited to get back to Kansas City."

More recently, Colón served as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, during the 2024 season. He came to the Travelers from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, a Royals Double-A affiliate where he served as bench coach for two seasons.

"We're honored and excited to have a guy like Christian Colón join our organization," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's a guy who wants to come back to Kansas City and be a part of this organization. We hope this opportunity will be beneficial for both him and our team as he works to become a manager in the major leagues."

A native of Cayey, Puerto Rico, Colón joins an experienced Monarchs staff. Pitching coach Matt Hall also boasts big-league time in addition to Calfapietra's 24 years of professional managing experience.

Drafted fourth overall by the Royals in 2010 out of Cal State Fullerton, Colón owns 94 MLB hits in 161 games with the Royals, Marlins, and Reds. His most recent big-league action came in the 2020 season.

Colón signed with the Monarchs as a player ahead of the 2021 campaign, but was picked up by the Blue Jays organization before the season began.

The Monarchs have signed 10 players for the 2025 season, including five returners from their 2024 squad.

"The players we're getting, they're guys who really have something to prove, they've still got a lot of game left," Colón said. "I'm excited to be a part of that."

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.