Lake Country DockHounds Celebrate the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers

February 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds, a professional baseball team in the American Association of Professional Baseball, are thrilled to welcome several stars from the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers team for special appearances throughout the 2025 season.

The DockHounds will be offering a Legends 5-game ticket package that will allow fans a chance to meet former Brewers players Jim Gantner, Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons, and Robin Yount, as well as see post-game fireworks on July 3rd. These legendary players were instrumental in leading the 1982 Brewers team to the World Series, where they ultimately fell to the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We are honored to host these iconic Brewers players and give our fans the opportunity to meet their heroes," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "The 1982 team holds a special place in Wisconsin sports history, and we're excited to relive that magic with our community."

Jim Gantner, the beloved infielder who spent his entire 17-year career with the Brewers, will make an appearance during the DockHounds' Opening Day on May 16th. Legendary closer and Hall of Famer, Rollie Fingers, known for his iconic handlebar mustache, will join the team on June 20th. Hall of Fame catcher, Ted Simmons will visit the DockHounds on August 4th, and Hall of Fame outfielder Robin Yount will make a special return appearance on July 14th.

Fans who purchase the Legends 5-game ticket package will be entered to win an exclusive access meet-and-greet with each of the former Brewer's stars. These limited-time packages are sure to be in high demand, so fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats. These dates are expected to sell out, so be sure to get your ticket package and ensure your entry to the games and have a chance to meet your heroes.

"This is a unique opportunity for our fans to connect with the legends who paved the way for the Brewers' success, and we can't wait to see the excitement and energy they bring to our games," said Giese.

For more information on the 5-game ticket packages and to secure your spot, visit the Lake Country DockHounds website at dockhounds.com or call 262-468-7750.

