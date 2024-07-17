Birds Drop Series Opener at Cleburne

Cleburne, TX - Ryan Zimmerman allowed a run and scattered five hits over six innings but the Cleburne offense broke through late to top the Canaries 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Birds opened the scoring in the third inning when Mike Hart drove in Derek Maiben with a sacrifice fly before Cleburne tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Railroaders took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the seventh inning and added two more in the eighth.

Maiben, Hunter Clanin and Jordan Barth each finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 36-22 overall. The series continues when the two teams meet Wednesday at 7:06pm.

