Tyler Grauer Added to American Association All-Star Roster

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Tyler Grauer

FARGO - RedHawks starting pitcher Tyler Grauer was added to the American Association All-Star Game West Division roster on Wednesday.

Grauer will take the roster spot of fellow Fargo-Moorhead starter Davis Feldman, who will not play in the game due to an injury.

The Indiana State alumnus is playing his fourth season of professional baseball - all with the RedHawks - and is having another solid season. In 12 starts this season, Grauer is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP and a 3.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

RedHawks reliever Jake Dykhoff, who was previously named to the West Division roster, will also not be participating in the contest. He'll be replaced by Winnipeg's Nick Trogrlic-Iverson.

The RedHawks continue a four-game series against the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

