Lake Country Shuts Out RailCats 5-0

July 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats entered their 61st game of the season with a matchup against the Lake Country DockHounds. This was the third game of a four-game series with the DockHounds coming off a 9-1 win from the day prior. The pitching tilt featured two former Major-Leaguers, Carlos Sanabria pitching for Gary SouthShore and for the Lake Country it was Jon Duplantier.

Three batters in and the bases were loaded in the top of the first for the 'Hounds. Sanabria would strikeout the American Association RBI-leader, Ryan Hernandez, and against Curtis Terry the inning ended on a 5-4-3 double play. The RailCats loaded up the bases themselves with two outs in the bottom of the second for Duplantier to strand them loaded himself.

Sanabria and Duplantier kept matching zeros until the top of the fourth with Lake Country broke through. Ray Zuberer III singled into right-center with Hernandez coming around to break the scoreless tie. After a walk, the bases were full of DockHounds. Sanabria dropped the ball for a balk gifting a free run, on the next pitch, Blake Tiberi pulled a triple into the right-field corner to bring in two runs. Sanabria was ejected on the play and brought in the bullpen early for the 'Cats.

The RailCats in the bottom of the seventh got runners on early but once again couldn't bring in any runners as Gary SouthShore would get shutout and lose 5-0 for their second loss in a row to Lake Country. The two East division rivals have one more game to play tomorrow in a quick turnaround, first pitch is scheduled for noon on Youth and Senior Day. The finale will see Franklin Perez make his second start and Brett Conine gets the ball for Lake Country.

Gary SouthShore and Lake Country's final game will be streamed live for FREE on AABaseball.TV, MIXLR, and WE.FM 95.9.

