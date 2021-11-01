Quinn Named AHL Rookie of the Month for October

November 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Jack Quinn has been named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for October.

Quinn tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points, already surpassing his offensive output from his truncated 2020-21 campaign and becoming the first AHL player to reach the 10-point mark this season.

Limited to 15 games last season after undergoing hernia surgery in April, Quinn returned to the Amerks and scored less than five minutes into their season-opening contest at Utica on Oct. 17. He notched his first three-point game as a pro on Oct. 22, picking up a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Syracuse, and his first career two-goal game lifted Rochester to a 7-3 victory at Toronto on Oct. 23. Quinn closed out the month by tallying two assists in a 4-3 win at Laval on Oct. 29, followed by a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime win over the Rocket on Oct. 30.

A first-round choice (eighth overall) by Buffalo in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn recorded two goals and seven assists in 15 games with Rochester as a 19-year-old last season.

The native of Ottawa, Ont., also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship and played two seasons of junior hockey with Ottawa (OHL), where he finished second in the league with 52 goals in 2019-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.