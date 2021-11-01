Poturalski Named AHL Player of the Week and Month

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday afternoon that center Andrew Poturalski has been selected as the American Hockey League's Player of the Month - two hours after he was honored as the league's Player of the Week.

Poturalski produced a league-best 14 points (5G, 9A) during the Wolves' six games in October. Chicago's captain also finished the month with a share of the AHL lead in assists (9) and power-play goals (3) and second place in plus/minus rating (+7).

The 27-year-old Williamsville, New York, native earned the Player of the Week nod for Oct. 25-31 after recording nine points (4G, 5A) in three games as the Wolves earned three road victories to extend their winning streak to five and seize the lead in the AHL's Central Division.

The Wolves captain capped his big month with his first professional hat trick and first five-point effort to lead Chicago to a 6-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Grand Rapids. Poturalski became the first Wolves player since Cory Larose on Dec. 12, 2006, to deliver at least three goals and two assists in the same game.

"He worked on (his speed) all summer and you could see it in training camp," said Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky. "You can see the difference in his skating and his speed and his play away from the puck."

The AHL also honored Rochester Americans forward Jack Quinn as the Rookie of the Month and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Filip Lindberg as the Goaltender of the Month.

Poturalski and the Wolves return to Allstate Arena for seven games in November - starting with a 7 p.m. Saturday date against the Manitoba Moose and a 3 p.m. Sunday clash with the Milwaukee Admirals. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

