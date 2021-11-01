St. Louis Blues Recall G Joel Hofer from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that, with goalie Ville Husso on the non-roster COVID-19 protocol list, the St. Louis Blues recalled goalie Joel Hofer from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hofer, a fourth-round draft pick of the Blues in 2018 (No. 107 overall), has posted a 3-0-1 record in four appearances with the Thunderbirds this season. In those games, Hofer has recorded a 1.74 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

The Thunderbirds, who have earned points in each of their first seven games and sit in first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division, take to the ice next on Friday, Nov. 5 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

