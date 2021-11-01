Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Celebrate Opening Weekend at the BMO; Host Grand Rapids and Manitoba Saturday & Sunday
November 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0
Thursday, Oct. 28 at Texas
Forward Carson Gicewicz netted his first professional goal early in the second period, but it proved to be the only goal for the Rockford IceHogs (1-4-0-0) as they fell to the Texas Stars (3-2-0-0) 4-1 at H-E-B Center Thursday evening to open a two-game set this week in Central Texas. Recap & Highlights
Saturday, Oct. 30 at Texas
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves including 21 in the second period to help the Rockford IceHogs (2-4-0-0) defeat the Texas Stars (3-3-0-0) 4-3 at H-E-B Center Saturday evening to close a season-opening, six-game road trip. Recap & Highlights
2021-22 Season Numbers
Record: 2-4-0-0 (6th Place, Central Division)
Home: 0-0-0-0
Away: 2-4-0-0
Last 10 Games: 2-4-0-0
Streak: 1-0-0-0
Goals: Alex Nylander (4)
Assists: Nicolas Beaudin, Brett Connolly (3)
Points: Lukas Reichel (5)
Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (14)
Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (1)
Power-Play Assists: Brett Connolly (2)
Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (2)
Shorthanded Goals: N/A (0)
Shorthanded Assists: N/A (0)
Shorthanded Points: N/A (0)
Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Jakub Pour (1)
Wins: Arvid Soderblom (2)
GAA: Arvid Soderblom (4.00)
SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.917)
League Leaders
Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for eighth among AHL rookies with five points (3G, 2A) and tied for fifth with three goals.
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is tied for seventh in the AHL with 132 saves and is tied for ninth with 144 shots against.
Forward Dmitri Osipov is tied for the AHL lead with two major penalties.
IceHogs Notes
IceHogs Happy to be Home to Celebrate Opening Weekend
The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center to celebrate Opening Weekend including the 2021-22 home opener on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. vs. Manitoba. The weekend marks the first time the IceHogs have celebrated with fans at full voice since Mar. 6, 2020 with a 4-0 win over Grand Rapids in front of 4,919 (611 days). Buy Opening Weekend Tickets
Soderblom and IceHogs End Road Trip on High Note
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom's 45 saves on Saturday at Texas were just two shy of his/the team's season high of 47 that he made on Oct. 22 at Iowa. He becomes the first IceHogs goalie to make 40 or more saves in each of his first three starts of the season (40 saves on Oct. 16 at Chicago). The IceHogs finished the road trip with a 2-4-0 record with victories on Oct. 16 at Chicago (5-3) and last Saturday at Texas (4-3).
Home, Sweet Home
After a season-long, season-opening six game road trip, the IceHogs begin five game home stand starting Saturday, Nov. 6 and wrapping up Friday, Nov. 19. The stretch is the second longest homestand of the season for the IceHogs as they will enjoy seven-straight games at the BMO Harris Bank Center from Jan. 11-26. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets
Nylander Gaining Confidence in New Season
After missing the 2020-21 season due to injury, forward Alex Nylander leads the IceHogs with four goals in six games. He scored the game-opening marker for the IceHogs last Saturday on the power play just 4:52 into the game! He also leads the IceHogs with 17 shots on goal.
Meijer First Goal Fundraiser
When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently at $100!
This Week
IceHogs vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend; 2021-22 Home Opener
Saturday, Nov. 6
6:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: Second of eight meetings this season; 0-1-0-0 head-to-head record; 1-6 loss on Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids
IceHogs vs. Manitoba Moose
Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend
Sunday, Nov. 7
4:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: First of eight meetings this season; First meeting since Feb. 13, 2020
