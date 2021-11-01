Chicago's Andrew Poturalski Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Andrew Poturalski has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 31, 2021.

Poturalski surged to the top of the AHL's scoring leaderboard on the strength of a nine-point week, collecting four goals and five assists in three road games.

On Wednesday evening, Poturalski tallied two assists as Chicago earned a 3-0 win at Grand Rapids. On Friday, he notched a goal and an assist to help the Wolves rally for a 4-2 win in Milwaukee. Finally on Sunday, Poturalski recorded his first career hat trick and set a personal high with five points as the Wolves knocked off the Griffins, 6-3.

Coming off a season in which he won the AHL scoring title, Poturalski again leads the league with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in six games played for Chicago, including five consecutive multiple-point efforts. The sixth-year pro from Williamsville, N.Y., has played 305 regular-season games in the AHL with Chicago, San Diego and Charlotte and has registered 82 goals and 158 assists for 240 points. Poturalski was also named MVP of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, when he tallied 23 points in 18 games as Charlotte won the championship.

Originally signed by Carolina in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of New Hampshire, Poturalski returned to the Hurricanes organization on Aug. 11, 2021, signing a one-year contract. He has skated in two career NHL games, both with Carolina during the 2016-17 season.

