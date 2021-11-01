Dave Grohl Announced as Cleveland Rocks Night Bobblehead on January 29

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Dave Grohl, founder of Foo Fighters, will be featured as the team's Cleveland Rocks Night bobblehead presented by Dominion Energy. The first 10,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, January 29, will receive a Dave Grohl bobblehead and experience a night full of moments dedicated to the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and Northeast Ohio's arts and music scene. Fans can secure their seats for Cleveland Rocks Night and the chance to grab one of the Dave Grohl bobbleheads here.

An advocate for music education and access, Grohl selected local non-profit the Rainey Institute as a beneficiary of the event, with the help of the Monsters Community Relations team. On Cleveland Rocks Night, the Monsters Community Foundation and Dominion Energy will donate $5,000 each to the Rainey Institute and its mission to encourage positive growth for Greater Cleveland's youth through education and engagement in visual and performing arts. Throughout the night, children enrolled in Rainey Institute programming will have the chance to share their talents with Monsters fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Grohl will also autograph bobbleheads and provide merchandise to be auctioned off to benefit Rainey Institute programs.

"We are absolutely thrilled and humbled that the Cleveland Monsters, the Monsters Community Foundation, and Dave Grohl identified Rainey as the beneficiary of Cleveland Rocks Night," said Jennifer Harris, the Executive Director at Rainey. "Arts education is such an important aspect of a well-rounded childhood experience, and is linked closely with a child's academic, social-emotional, and future success. The proceeds of this event will help ensure kids in Cleveland have access to high-quality, culturally immersive, and positive and affirming arts opportunities."

A native of Warren, Ohio, Grohl will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time in a ceremony at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, 2021. The induction of Foo Fighters follows Grohl's previously being admitted to the RRHOF as a member of Nirvana in 2014. A 16-time Grammy-winning musician and 2-time Emmy-winning director, Grohl has now added Bestselling Author to his list of accomplishments, with his recently published first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

Rainey Institute is where the arts change lives by enriching and inspiring a broad community of learners through excellent, accessible arts programming. With a commitment to holistic youth development, Rainey's programs utilize the arts as a platform to empower youth to become confident individuals who value creativity, learning, diversity, and self-expression. Rainey offers year-round music, drama, dance, and visual arts programs after school, during the summer, and on weekends. Each year, 2,500 youth from the Hough and St.Clair/Superior neighborhoods, East Cleveland, and on the west side engage in Rainey's programs. Whether a child is interested in the intensive study of one art form, or simply seeking an arts-enriched experience, Rainey is here to provide possibilities to Cleveland's deserving kids.

