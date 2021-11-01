St. Louis Blues Reassign G Colten Ellis to Thunderbirds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have reassigned goaltender Colten Ellis from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) to the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Ellis, 21, was originally a third-round pick by the Blues in the 2019 NHL Draft. In two games with the Railers, he has a 1-1-0 record and a 4.04 goals-against average to go along with a save percentage of .899. In his final junior season with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL in 2020-21, Ellis went 23-1-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

The Thunderbirds, who have earned points in each of their first seven games and sit in first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division, take to the ice next on Friday, Nov. 5 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

