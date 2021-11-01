Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2021 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaigns

WINNIPEG - After highlighting their Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaigns through digital platforms in 2020, the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will again raise funds and awareness in-game for the 2021 campaigns during the month of November, leading up to the teams' respective HFC games - Nov. 21 for the Moose, and Nov. 22 for the Jets.

The Winnipeg Jets mark their 10th season as part of the NHL's league-wide HFC initiative with fans having generously donated more than $865,000 to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) and their pediatric clinical trials, which allow young cancer patients to receive life-saving treatments close to home.

The Manitoba Moose celebrate their third season of running their own HFC campaign by introducing their first-ever HFC jersey, which players will wear for the duration of the game, and continuing their support for Camp Quality Manitoba, a charitable organization that provides camp experiences to children affected by cancer and blood disorders.

Jets and Moose fans will have the opportunity to give all month long through the purchase of raffle tickets from Nov. 1-22 for the chance to win one of eight Jets warm-up-worn/issued HFC jerseys. Raffle tickets will be sold digitally for the first time, giving fans the chance to purchase them both at games and at home. Fans can buy one raffle ticket for $5, three tickets for $10, 10 tickets for $20, or 50 tickets for $50 at TNYFRaffle.com.

Leading up to the Nov. 22 HFC game in November, the Jets will also sell mystery autographed pucks and mini sticks on the concourse. Among the mystery pucks will be four "super pucks" which will provide the added bonus of tickets to a future Jets game. Moose fans will have the chance to buy Moose mystery signed pucks on the concourse as well at Moose games on Nov. 18, 19, and at the HFC game on Nov. 21. One super puck will be in the mix, with the lucky winner receiving an autographed 2019-20 game-issued Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets lavender HFC jersey.

The campaigns culminate at the HFC games Nov. 21 and 22. The Jets will welcome this year's four CCMF child ambassadors to the ice for a special pre-game ceremony. All four ambassadors have inspiring stories, which will be shared at WinnipegJets.com throughout the month of November. The team will bring back the lavender rink boards and in-game visual media as in past years, and the evening's 50/50 proceeds will also go toward the cause. Jets players will show their support by donning HFC ties as they arrive at Canada Life Centre and will wear special HFC jerseys during the pre-game warm-up. Jets coaches and broadcasters will join them in wearing the HFC ties throughout the game.

The special Manitoba Moose jerseys will feature the signature lavender colour of the HFC campaigns and will be worn by players for the duration of the game with a select number of those jerseys being available for auction on the concourse. The jerseys will be the centrepiece of a variety of awareness initiatives that night, including lavender rink boards and gameday presentation visuals. The Moose will also welcome Camp Quality Manitoba representatives to the ice at their HFC game for a pre-game ceremony and will share stories of the impact of Camp Quality on youth who are battling childhood cancer at MooseHockey.com leading up to the game. Jersey unveil details to come via Manitoba Moose social channels - @ManitobaMoose.

Following the games, the remainder of the Moose HFC jerseys, warm-up-worn and issued Jets HFC jerseys, specially designed HFC goalie masks worn by Jets and Moose goaltenders, player-worn HFC ties, and game-used and issued lavender-taped sticks will be available for auction at Auctions.NHL.com from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Official HFC merchandise is available now at all five Winnipeg Jets Gear stores, with a portion of the proceeds going toward Hockey Fights Cancer.

More details regarding the Jets HFC campaign can be found at WinnipegJets.com/HFC.

Don't miss out on the Jets and Moose HFC games on Nov. 21 and 22 and your chance to join the fight against cancer by getting your tickets to each game at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

