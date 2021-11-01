Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Thomas Harley from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled defenseman Thomas Harley from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Harley, 20, has recorded one assist (0-1=1) and nine shots on goal in six AHL games played with Texas so far in 2021-22. The blueliner has earned 26 points (8-18&) in 44 career regular-season AHL games. Harley has also skated in one career NHL postseason game, logging one hit and one blocked shot in 10:58 of ice time in Round Robin Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs against Colorado.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

