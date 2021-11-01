Barracuda Recall Four Players from Orlando

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has recalled the following players from the ECHL's (@ECHL) Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey):

F Kyle Topping

F Jake McGrew

D Montana Onyebuchi

G Zach Emond

The San Jose Barracuda are expected to return to the ice on Wednesday at the SAP Center as the team takes on the Stockton Heat, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday's game is the first of a three game homestand. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

