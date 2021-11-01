Barracuda Recall Four Players from Orlando
November 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has recalled the following players from the ECHL's (@ECHL) Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey):
F Kyle Topping
F Jake McGrew
D Montana Onyebuchi
G Zach Emond
For a current Barracuda roster, click here.
The San Jose Barracuda are expected to return to the ice on Wednesday at the SAP Center as the team takes on the Stockton Heat, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday's game is the first of a three game homestand. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at SJBarracuda.com/tickets.
