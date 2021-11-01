CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kevin Stenlund from Monsters
November 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Kevin Stenlund from the Monsters. In seven appearances for Cleveland this season, Stenlund supplied 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes and an even rating.
A 6'4", 209 lb. right-shooting native of Stockholm, Sweden, Stenlund, 25, was selected by Columbus in the second round (58th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 68 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Stenlund posted 11-9-20 with 20 penalty minutes and a -2 rating. In 106 AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-20 and 2021-22, Stenlund supplied 22-26-48 with 44 penalty minutes and a -28 rating. Stenlund also registered 22-23-45 with 66 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 151 SHL appearances for HV71 spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, helping the club claim the 2016-17 SHL Championship.
