American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 23rd Annual Hockey Fights Cancer© Initiative
November 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.
The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 22 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards.
Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.
Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer nights being hosted by AHL teams this season:
November 5 - Milwaukee Admirals
November 13 - Laval Rocket
November 19-20 - Texas Stars
November 19 - Iowa Wild
November 20 - Hartford Wolf Pack, Springfield Thunderbirds
November 21 - Bridgeport Islanders, Hershey Bears, Manitoba Moose
November 27 - Belleville Senators, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Ontario Reign, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
December 4 - Bakersfield Condors
January 22 - Colorado Eagles
February 2 - Cleveland Monsters
February 23 - Henderson Silver Knights
February 26-27 - Tucson Roadrunners
March 6 - San Jose Barracuda
April 2 - San Diego Gulls
