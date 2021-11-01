American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 23rd Annual Hockey Fights Cancer© Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families since 1998, will feature special events, observances and stories from people around the hockey community. This year, 22 AHL member clubs are designating a home game as a Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night with the opportunity to include lavender jerseys, dasherboards, stick tape, helmet decals and "I Fight For" cards.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer or donating online at HockeyFightsCancer.com. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society Lodges in the U.S. and Canada, assisting hundreds of people with cancer and their families every day with accommodations, meals, transportation, activities and emotional support.

Following is a list of scheduled Hockey Fights Cancer nights being hosted by AHL teams this season:

November 5 - Milwaukee Admirals

November 13 - Laval Rocket

November 19-20 - Texas Stars

November 19 - Iowa Wild

November 20 - Hartford Wolf Pack, Springfield Thunderbirds

November 21 - Bridgeport Islanders, Hershey Bears, Manitoba Moose

November 27 - Belleville Senators, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Ontario Reign, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

December 4 - Bakersfield Condors

January 22 - Colorado Eagles

February 2 - Cleveland Monsters

February 23 - Henderson Silver Knights

February 26-27 - Tucson Roadrunners

March 6 - San Jose Barracuda

April 2 - San Diego Gulls

