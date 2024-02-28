Preview: Royals Host Nailers for Wild Wednesday Season Series Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a five-game homestand against the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game is a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring concession and ticket deals including $2 beer at select locations on the concourse, Buy One, Get One College Student tickets, and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets! College students can claim their BOGO ticket deal at the box office at Santander Arena!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 20-24-5-2 record after splitting their two-game series against Adirondack. The Royals fell in the series opener on Friday, February 23, 4-1, before downing the Thunder in a shootout on Saturday, February 24, 2-1. Justin Michaelian scored the shootout game-winning goal and Nolan Maier saves 43 of 44 shots faced through regulation and overtime, as well as 11 of 13 shots faced in the shootout. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 4-5-2-1 record with a point earned in seven of twelve games.

Joe Nardi (11g-22a) leads the Royals' active roster with 33 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the season series finale at 30-20-1-1 through 52 games this season. The Nailers won a franchise-high 12 consecutive games with a 5-0 record at home and 7-0 record on the road after defeating the Royals in their last matchup on February 10th. The Nailers had their win streak snapped by the Utah Grizzlies in the following game on Friday, February 16th, 4-2. The Nailers have split their last four games following a 5-2 loss on Sunday, February 25 to Kalamazoo.

Forward Jordan Martel leads the Nailers in points (42) and goals (25). Goaltender Taylor Gauthier has won 11 of his last 13 starts which incudes four wins and one shutout against the Royals. Gautheir hoists a 20-13-0 record, 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save-percentage on the season with Wheeling.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey (TBA)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

