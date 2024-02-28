Thunder Fall to Admirals 3-1

February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Norfolk Admirals'Josh McDougall and Adirondack Thunder's Travis Broughman on game night

(Adirondack Thunder) Norfolk Admirals'Josh McDougall and Adirondack Thunder's Travis Broughman on game night(Adirondack Thunder)

NORFOLK - Mike Gillespie scored the lone goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 3-1 loss to the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday night in front of 2,240 at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Mike Gillespie opened the scoring at 8:13 of the first period from the right wall. Gillespie took a pass from Tristan Ashbrook and threw the puck on net before avoiding a hit. The shot found its way through traffic and into the net, beating goaltender Oskari Salminen for his fifth of the year for the 1-0 lead.

Just over one minute later, the Admirals tied the game 1-1 as Denis Smirnov picked up a rebound after a Vinnie Purpura save and put it into the net. The goal was Smirnov's 10th of the year from Stepan Timofeyev and Carson Musser at 9:18 and the game went into the first intermission tied at one.

Norfolk took a 2-1 lead at 12:50 of the second period as Connor Fedoruk slipped the puck under the pads of Vinnie Purpura. The goal was Fedoruk's second of the year with assists from Josh McDougall and Brandon Osmundson and the Thunder trailed by one after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Stepan Timofeyev gave the Admirals a 3-1 lead with his 11th of the year at the 8:36 mark. The lone assist went to Carson Golder and that held up as the final score. Vinnie Purpura stopped 30 shots in the loss and Oskari Salminen denied 36 of 37 in the win.

The Thunder return home for Law Enforcement Night on Saturday, March 9 against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger receive a FREE youth hockey jersey. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.