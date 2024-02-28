Rush Miss Chances in Home Loss to Savannah

Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky and Simon Boyko and Savannah Ghost Pirates' Nolan Valleau in action

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost to the Savannah Ghost Pirates at home on Wednesday night by a score of 6-2.

The game marked the first meeting in history between the two teams, with Savannah holding the title as the newest ECHL team.

Brent Pederson opened the scoring for Savannah with his 14th goal of the season 10:52 into the opening period. Just 38 seconds later, Jordan Kaplan tapped home his 11th goal of the year to stretch the Ghost Pirates lead to two. Pederson and Kaplan would both score again in the game.

The second period was chance-filled for a Rush team that couldn't solve Jesper Vikman in net for Savannah. Vikman logged 30 saves in his sixth ECHL win this season in tonight's game.

Kaplan's second goal came after Nolan Valleau's shot ricocheted off a skate in front and bounced to Kaplan who potted it.

Just 25 seconds into the third period, the Rush found life on the Powerade powerplay when James Hardie rifled home a wrister to break the shutout. The goal marked the first time this season Rapid City has scored during the Murphy's Pub and Grill Minute of Madness.

However, the momentum was short-lived. Brent Pederson buried a wrist shot from the far circle to extend the Savannah lead to 4-1 and kick off a three-goal third period for Savannah.

Anthony Collins and Logan Drevitch would also tally goals in Savannah's offensive surge.

Blake Bennett added one more for the Rush to stay atop the Rush goal-scoring charts with 22 this season. The powerplay marker came with just 1:18 left and was set up by Alex Aleardi.

The Rush are now 20-31-2-0 this season, but after Utah's loss to Idaho, remain seven points out of the ECHL playoff picture.

Savannah remains in town to face the Rush again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. during Weather Permitting Night presented by KOTA Territory News. Fans with a game ticket can arrive early to participate in a pre-game weather seminar featuring local meteorologists including KOTA Chief Meteorologist David Stradling.

