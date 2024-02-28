Will Merchant's Late Power-Play Goal Lifts Idaho To Victory Over Utah, 3-1

February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (36-14-2-1, 75pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (24-28-1-0, 49pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1 front of a sellout crowd of 5,222 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 25th sellout in the 26th game including the 23rd consecutive as the Steelheads host Utah Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho led 1-0 after the first period on a goal from Francesco Arcuri (14th). Koumontzis drove the puck into the offensive zone and fed Aucoin at the right circle. With Arcuri streaking the net on the far side Aucoin fed him back door for the score.

After a scoreless second period Brandon Cutler (24th) tied the score at 1-1 just 6:04 into the third period on a deflection in the left circle. Idaho headed on a power-play of their own with 4:09 left in the game and with 3:44 left in regulation Will Merchant (5th) cashed in on a rebound making it 2-1 from Matt Register and Jordan Kawaguchi. Kawaguchi from the top of the left circle fed Register and the center point where he let a shot go towards the net. Merchant on the near side of the crease corralled the rebound and banged it home. Arcuri (15th) secured his second goal of the game on an empty netter from Trevor Zins and Koumontzis.

Jake Kielly made 30 saves 31 shots in the win while Will Cranley turned aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jake Kielly (IDH, 30 saves)

2) Will Merchant (IDH, 1-0-1, 4 shots)

3) Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 2-0-2, +1, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 2-for-4 on the power-play while Utah was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Utah 34-31.

- Idaho is 132-64-27 all-time vs. Utah and 62-34-13 in Boise. The Steelheads are 6-0-1 vs. Utah this season.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Bryan Thomson (IR), Wade Murphy (INJ), and Bailey Conger (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Parker Aucoin increased his point streak to six-games (2-5-7) with an assist.

- Jordan Kawaguchi extended his point streak to four-games (1-4-5).

- Demetrios Koumontzis tallied two assists extending his point streak to four games (1-4-5).

- Matt Register tallied a game high six shots.

- Everett Sheen recorded his 166th career win as Head Coach tying Neil Graham for third all-time in franchise history.

