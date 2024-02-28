Admirals Score Three Unanswered En Route To Win Over Adirondack

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals played a mid-week game against the Adirondack Thunder after winning both games against the Stingrays last weekend. Although the Admirals conceded the first goal, they came back stronger with three unanswered goals to win the game 3-1 against the top-seeded Thunder.

Oskari Salminen, who made his fourth appearance as an Admiral and second consecutive one, delivered an outstanding performance. He made 36 saves off of 37 shots to secure the victory for the team.

During the initial 20 minutes of gameplay, there was a combination of rapid-paced activities, turnovers, and a goal scored by both sides. It took seven minutes before the game's first whistle was blown as both teams spent the opening minutes attempting to gauge their opponents' playing style. Shortly after, the Thunder claimed the first goal with Mike Gillespie scoring his fifth goal of the year using a shot that beat Salminen on the top side.

Within only 65 seconds, Denis Smirnov put away the loose puck, with Stepan Timofeyev firing his shot on Vinnie Purpura, where Smirnov was present to put it away, tying the game 1-1. Although both ends of the ice were filled with action, the score remained the same following the goal. Adirondack led Norfolk in shots on goal in the period with 18-13.

During the ensuing 20-minute period of the game, the tempo of events on the ice continued to be swift and energetic. The highlights of this period mainly comprised Salminen's pivotal saves that enabled Norfolk to maintain a tied score. Adirondack had several opportunities to regain their lead, but Salminen remained resolute in his position.

As the game reached its midway point, Norfolk managed to take the lead. Connor Fedorek scored his second goal of the season, courtesy of Brandon Osmundson and Josh McDougall's assist, making the score 2-1 in favor of the Admirals. The score remained constant for the remainder of the second period, with the Thunder outshooting Norfolk 13-10.

In the final period, the Thunder demonstrated their superior forechecking abilities in the opening minutes, but Salminen's exceptional performance continued to thwart their efforts. Eight minutes into the final period, Stepan Timofeyev managed to extend Norfolk's lead by two goals by skillfully deking to his forehand before switching to his backhand in front of Purpura.

Following Timofeyev's goal, the Admirals made concerted efforts to strengthen their offensive game and secure the game's outcome. Despite their attempts, the final score remained unchanged. Although the Admirals were outshot in the first two periods, they managed to outshoot Adirondack 10-6 in the final period.

Following the win, Norfolk's record improved to 30-19-3-1 on the year, and the team remained in second place in the ECHL North Division with 64 points.

1. NOR - O. Salminen (36 saves off of 37 shots)

2. NOR - S. Timofeyev (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

3. NOR - D. Smirnov (1 goal, +2)

The Norfolk Admirals will take on the Maine Mariners for Chesapeake 'City Series' weekend at Norfolk Scope. The games will be held on Friday and Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday.

