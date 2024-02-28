ECHL Transactions - February 28
February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 28, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Jamie Rome, F
Michael McChesney, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Indy:
Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Cameron Hillis, F loaned to Hartford
Iowa:
Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Katic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Reading:
Add Blake Evennou, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Brubacher, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Savannah:
Add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Delete Bear Hughes, F recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Sean Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sean Ross, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Cody Corbett, D signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Avery Hayes, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Troy Williams, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Wichita:
Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - February 28 - ECHL
- Beck Warm Goes Back to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Rivalry Matchup in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: February 28 vs Kansas City Mavericks - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Notes: February 28 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Congrats Joe Fitzpatrick, You Are the Dano's Tequila Player for a Day Winner - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers for Wild Wednesday Season Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.