ECHL Transactions - February 28

February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Jamie Rome, F

Michael McChesney, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Indy:

Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Cameron Hillis, F loaned to Hartford

Iowa:

Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Reading:

Add Blake Evennou, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Brubacher, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Savannah:

Add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Delete Bear Hughes, F recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Sean Ross, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sean Ross, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Cody Corbett, D signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Avery Hayes, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Troy Williams, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Wichita:

Delete Beck Warm, G recalled by San Jose (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.