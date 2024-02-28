Game Preview: February 28 vs Kansas City Mavericks

February 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Oilers host the ECHL-leading Kansas City Mavericks in a postponement make-up game from Wednesday, Feb. 14

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 28

LOCATION: BOK Center

TIME: 7:05 p.m. CT

OPPONENT: Kansas City Mavericks

WATCH: Flo Hockey

PROMOTIONS: $2 Beer and $2 Hot Dogs

TULSA AT A GLANCE

OILERS RECORD: 24-22-5-1 (55 points, Third in Mountain Division)

OILERS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 3-5-1-1

OILERS HOME RECORD: 15-11-4-0

OILERS STREAK: 0-1-0-0

LAST GAME: Feb. 25 vs Idaho (4-2 L)

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Eddie Matsushima - 43

Goals: Eddie Matsushima - 20

Assists: Kyle Crnkovic - 26

+/-: Eddie Matsushima - + 15

PIM: Mike McKee - 60

WINS: Julian Junca - 12

Save Percentage: Troy Kobryn - .926

MAVERICKS AT A GLANCE

MAVERICKS RECORD: 38-10-2-1 (79 points, First in Mountain Division)

MAVERICKS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 7-2-0-1

MAVERICKS ROAD RECORD: 20-2-0-1

MAVERICKS STREAK: 2-0-0-0

MAVERICKS LAST GAME: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 vs UTA (3-0W)

MAVERICKS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Patrick Curry - 60

Goals: Patrick Walker - 27

Assists: Max Andreev- 40

+/-: Marc-Olivier Duquette - +28

PIM: Ryan Devine - 74

Wins: Dillon Kelley - 16

Save Percentage: Jack LaFontaine .915

SEASON SERIES

OILERS RECORD AGAINST MAVERICKS: 1-4-0-0

OILERS HOME RECORD AGAINST MAVERICKS: 1-3-0-0

MOST RECENT MEETING: Dec. 22, 2023 (2-1, Kansas City )

MOST RECENT MEETING AT Cable Dahmer Arena: Dec. 20, 2023 (3-1, Kansas City)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT BOK CENTER: Dec. 22, 2023 (2-1, Kansas City)

OILERS RECORD AGAINST KANSAS CITY OVER LAST FIVE SEASONS: 17-25-5-0

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES):

GOALS: Tyler Poulsen (2); Several Tied at (1)

ASSISTS: Yaroslav Yevdokimov (3); Eddie Matsushima (2); Several tied at (1)

POINTS: Yaroslav Yevdokimov (4); Eddie Matsushima (3); Several tied at (2)

WINS: Kristian Stead (1)

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES)

GOALS: Jacob Hayhurst (4); Max Andreev (2); Patrick Curry (2)

ASSISTS: Max Andreev (4); Patrick Curry (3); Tucker Robertson (3)

POINTS: Jacob Hayhurst (4), Max Andreev (6); Patrick Curry (5)

WINS: Dillon Kelley (2)

STORYLINES

SEASON SERIES: The Oilers and Mavericks have not seen each other in the calendar year of 2024, with the Mavericks winning all but one meeting so far this season. The last three games have been determined by a total of four goals, with two one-goal games and a two- goal deciding the result. The Oilers have struggled to find the back of the net against the Mavericks on the campaign, with three being the most potted, a 3-2 win. The Oilers will be without their most productive player against Kansas City this season, with Yaroslav Yevdokimov out for the remainder of the campaign.

ROAD WRECKERS : The Mavericks have been by far the best road team in the ECHL this season, just losing twice in regulation away from Cable Dahmer Arena. The Oilers were the first team to defeat Kansas City away from Cable Dahmer Arena this season, coming in a 3-2 victory on Nov. 22 in which all three Oilers goals were scored in the final frame.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Blake McLaughlin was the first Oiler in the 2023-24 season to be awarded Insglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors. The Ducks-contracted forward finished the three-game week with points in all outings, including an Oilers ECHL record six points (4G, 2A) on Feb. 24, finishing with eight credits (4G, 4A). McLaughlin is currently on a six-game point streak.

SCOUTING THE MAVS: The Oilers go from playing the second-best team in the Western Conference right into a battle with first-place Kansas City, seeing the Mavericks thrice over the next four games. Kansas City is led by Patrick Curry, whose 60 points (27G, 33A) are second-best in the ECHL. Jacob Hayhurst, Max Andreev and Nolan Walker are also all above the point-per-game marker and 50 points on the season. Andreev's 40 assists in 42 games are the best per game in the ECHL and rank second in the league, despite playing nine less games than Fort Wayne's Jack Dugan.

MOUNTAIN MOVEMENT: After a crazy few weeks in the Mountain Division standings, we saw no teams move locations over the weekend. Rapid City did snap an eight-game losing streak, knocking off the Eastern-Conference leading Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Wichita extended its win streak to five games, moving just two points behind the Americans, who were idle on the week. The Oilers and Grizzlies are still separated by five points, with both teams playing 52 games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavs. - 79 points (.775%)

2. Idaho Steelheads - 73 points (.702%)

3. Tulsa Oilers - 54 points (.519%)

4. Utah Grizzlies- 49 points (.471%)

___________________________________________________________________________

5. Allen Americans - 47 points (.470%)

6. Wichita Thunder - 45 points (.433%)

7. Rapid City Rush- 42 points (.404%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 1 - Brayden Sherbinin - Suspended by team to protect rights (went to Europe)

Feb. 2 - Anthony Costantini - assigned to Tulsa by San Diego Gulls

Feb. 4 - Julian Junca - Loaned to international team

Feb. 5 - Trevor Thurston - acquired via trade from Orlando for cash considerations. Signed.

Feb. 6 - Troy Kobryn - Signed to SPC from SPHL Fayetteville

Feb. 7 - Blake McLaughlin- reassigned to Tulsa from San Diego by Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 14 - Geoff Kitt suspended by team to protect rights

Feb. 21 - Julian Junca - assigned to Tulsa on loan by Chicago Wolves (AHL)

Feb. 22 - Luka Profaca - Assigned to Tulsa on loan by San Diego Gulls (AHL)

Feb. 22 - Carson Focht - signed PTO with Henderson Silver Knights (AHL)

The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas to take on the Allen Americans on Friday 7:10 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

